Virender Sehwag Pokes Fun at Sourav Ganguly’s Shirtless Moment at Lords, Amitabh Bachchan Responds

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently in its thirteenth season. On the ‘Shaandaar Shukravar’ episode of the show, former Indian National cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, as well as Opener Virender Sehwag appeared as special guests. Ganguly played for his foundation to help people in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sehwag, on the other hand, played to help the children of Pulwama martyrs, who are studying at Sehwag International school.

The episode was very entertaining, especially for cricket fans as Ganguly and Sehwag told many heartwarming anecdotes about their time playing for the Indian team. The duo have played some extraordinary innings and are among the ‘Golden Boys’ of cricket. Under Ganguly’s captaincy, the team reached new heights internationally, paving the best for future player’s under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

During the show, Big B asked Ganguly about his habit of making people ‘wait.’ This was a reference to him making then Australian captain

Steve Waugh wait several times in 2001. He narrated that he was on his way to the toss, but was held by his team manager for not wearing a blazer and, when he wasn’t able to get his, he wears someone else’s. Not only this, they won the match and the next time Dada made him wait for good luck in order to win the test match again.

Big B, who is a big cricket fan, asked the duo about their strategy for winning against their rival teams. Ganguly narrated the story of the NatWest Trophy, where English cricketer Ronnie Irani was bowling during the innings played by the duo. As captain, Dada told Veeru to play wisely and not make any big runs that can get them out. However, Sehwag hit five fours without listening to him. Ganguly said, ” “Captain jo strategy karta tha, player ulta karta hai (Whatever strategy that the captain says, the player does the opposite).”

To this, Sehwag said that he blindly followed Ganguly’s orders. He further said that he is the best captain he has ever worked with. “He made the careers of many players,” Sehwag said, praising the former skipper.

The highly entertaining took a turn when Ganguly, who hosts the Bengali KBC, took over the hot-seat and asked Big B questions about cricket. At the end of the segment, the famous video of Dada cheering shirtless at India’s win over England at Lords Stadium, was shown. Sehwag said that it was his idea to show the video to embarrass Ganguly.

Sehwag poked fun at the moment, saying that everyone on the stands, including Sachin Tendulkar had tried to stop him. Big B, however, had a different reaction, he said that he felt proud during the moment. He said that Indians are often told to stay calm but they should celebrate more during these moments. He said he would have also opened his suits if he was in the same situation.

The megastar also asked Sehwag about their reaction when Team India won a match against Pakistan. The cricketer answered the question with the famous line from Shahenshah, “Rishte main to hum tumhare baap lagte hai,” and added, “Hum toh baap hai hi unke (we are their fathers).”

Bachchan also asked about their reaction when the cricketers drop catches. Sehwag first asked if the coach is Greg Chapell and pointed towards Ganguly and sang, “Apni to jaise taise kat jaegi, aapka kya hoga janabe ali,” refencing their infamous animosity. The BCCI president was seen bursting into laughter.

Big B also asked Sehwag on his habit of signing on the cricket field during a match. He said that he used be very nervous before his match, but to concentrate he would sing old Bollywood song. Many a times, Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal would ask him to sing Kishore Kumar songs.

He also asked about stories that happened in the dressing room. Ganguly said that Shewag was very messy, whereas the opener shared that the skipper would make his teammates pack his kitty-bag. He also shared a hilarious tale where Dada had to bat at a time before expected. He was panicking because he could not find any of his gear. He even tried to send VVS Laxman out to bat, who was at that moment taking a shower.

During the show, Ganguly’s daughter Sana made a special video for her father. She said that he has made the nation proud and she hopes to make him proud as well. His wife Donna said in the video that he is an overprotective father. Big B also related to that and said that he still tries to discipline Shweta Nanda, who tells him she is a married woman with two kids.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag won Rs 25 lakh from the show. Big B took them to a special room where they gave autographs on a board meant for the celebrities, who will appear as special guests on the show.

