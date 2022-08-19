Virat Kohli’s manager says depression remark being used too loosely | Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s manager has said that Virat Kohli has experienced challenges of mental health , but has expressed disappointment that his comments over depression are being used too loosely.“The representation of a severe condition like depression is very well understood by Virat. He’s spoken openly on the mental challenges of playing the sport at the highest level and he hasn’t shied away from admitting them. Having said that, he’s mentioned that he’s experienced mental challenges at only a certain stage in his career,” Virat’s agent Bunty Sajdeh told TOI on Thursday (August 18), when a series of reports emerged over his comments on mental health.

“Virat for one will never feel alone when he’s around people who love and support him. That’s where he has got his mental strength from. Every top athlete has gone through mental challenges of dealing with pressures and expectations that come with the positions they are at. Depression is too big and significant a term to be used so loosely,” the CEO of Cornerstone , the company which manages Kohli further said.

A comment from Kohli has caught the attention of the media which, the former captain’s team said, has been largely misconstrued. “I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self,” Kohli was quoted as saying by a national daily.