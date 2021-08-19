Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Go On Vegan Lunch Date; Look at Other Celebrities Who Are Vegetarians

Actor Anushka Sharma went on a lunch date with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli after Team India beat England by 151 runs at Lord’s to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Monday. They enjoyed a vegan lunch date at Tendril Restaurant in London. A picture of the couple posing with chef Rishim Sachdeva was shared on the restaurant’s Instagram account.

Vegetarian and plant-based diets offer a wide variety of health benefits including weight loss. However, vegetarianism is not to be confused with veganism where no dairy products are consumed. According to studies, following a vegetarian diet can help reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, bad cholesterol and certain cancers. Vegetarianism also saves the planet as a 2006 study revealed the combined climate change emissions of animals bred for their meat were about 18% of the global total.

There are many Bollywood celebrities who have proudly gone vegetarian, here are some of them.

AMITABH BACHCHAN

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been tagged as the hottest vegetarian celebrity by PETA quite a few times. Even at the age of 78, he is active and fit.

MALAIKA ARORA

In January last year, Malaika Arora had publically declared that she had turned vegan through a post on her Instagram handle.

SHAHID KAPOOR

The actor is known to follow vegetarian diet for a long time now after his father Pankaj Kapoor gifted him a book Life is Fair by Brian Hines. He has also promoted vegetarianism through several PETA ad campaigns and was felicitated by PETA as Asia’s sexiest vegetarian man in 2011.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Coming from a Punjabi Family where everyone eats meat, Kapoor gave up eating meat years ago. In an interview she had said that being vegetarian is far healthier.

ALIA BHATT

The Kalank actor gave up eating meat in 2017 much to her father Mahesh Bhatt’s delight who is also a vegetarian. The actor ditched the meat in summers to keep cooler and fitter in the summer heat however the habit has stayed since then.

ANUSHKA SHARMA

The animal-loving actor has also run several Peta ad campaigns to promote vegetarianism. She calls vegetarianism the only way forward in which she can take care of the world around her and co-exist with the environment.

SONAKSHI SINHA

The actress is against animal cruelty and that is the reason she turned vegan. She credit vegan diet for her fitness.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

Jacqueline, like Sonakshi, is also against animal cruelty and has been following vegan diet from several years.

KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana turned vegan in 2013. She believe that veganism is deeply rooted in Indian tradition and switching to vegan has made a lot of difference in her life.

SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor was named the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s Person of the Year for 2018. She promote vegan lifestyle through her diet, fashion and clothing line.

HERE’S A LIST OF CELEBRITIES WHO TURNED VEGETARIAN DURING LOCKDOWN LAST YEAR

BHUMI PEDNEKAR

Bhumi Pednekar became a vegetarian during lockdown last year. “I was never heavy on a non-vegetarian diet but I took a call during lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It’s been six months and I’m good, guilt free and I feel physically strong as well,” she had said, adding: “For many years I wanted to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore.”

SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA

In July 2020, the actress and fitness enthusiast revealed that she has accepted vegetarianism completely, saying the switch seemed impossible to her initially. “Over the years, I’ve realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous-oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing,” she wrote on social media last year. The actress also said that it is “the best change for our health and the health of the planet”.

RITEISH DESHMUKH

Last year, Riteish shared that he has given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks for a cause. “I have given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks. I want to keep my body healthy. And eventually, when the time comes for donating my organs, people should say, ‘Jaate jaate healthy organs chhod kar gaya’ (he left healthy organs),” Riteish had said.

GENELIA DESHMUKH

Amid the lockdown, Genelia Deshmukh delved into how her perspective of looking at things changed after she turned vegetarian a couple of years ago. “Turning vegetarian was a choice I took a couple of years ago… I honestly thought it was going to be really really tough, but I was determined to make it work. On my journey, I realised the beauty of plants, the various colours I see through them and eventually the nutrients I get through them, but most importantly I feel less cruel to animals…” the actress had said.

The celebrities join the list of vegetarian Bollywood stars, which already includes Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor and Vidyut Jammwal.

From the world of Hollywood, comedian Ricky Gervais revealed that he got through the lockdown with lots of vegan meaty comfort food, and at one occasion claimed “eating things you shouldn’t” causes pandemics like the coronavirus outbreak.

Singer-songwriter and actor Lenny Kravitz also revealed that he has become vegan and grows most of his own food, while rapper Snoop Dogg shared that he is taking help of his vegan and vegetarian family members to help him consume more plant-based foods.

