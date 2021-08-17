Vintage Clip of Feroz Khan and Hema Malini From Dharmatma Shoot in Afghanistan Goes Viral

Afghanistan is going through political turmoil and the people of the country are worried about their future under Taliban rule. The panic and fear are such that people are willing to leave the country even at the risk of losing their lives. Social media is flooded with images and videos of chaos at the Kabul airport. However, things weren’t always this bad in Afghanistan. Back in the 1970s, it was a place full of possibilities and life. Reminiscing the good peaceful days of Afghanistan amid the current tension, Bollywood fans came across a vintage clip of actor Feroz Khan, Hema Malini and other team members of the film Dharmatma visiting the country for shooting,

The video shared by Instagram page Retro Bollywood featured the lead actors of the movie being greeted by Afghan nationals upon their arrival. While Hema is seen wearing a saree, Feroz is looking dashing in a stylish jacket. The black and white video also features snippets of a high-profile party being attended by the film’s crew

Reacting to the video, social media users said that the clip was a reminder of a peaceful time that we may not see in Afghanistan in the near future. Meanwhile, some users requested the page to post more videos from that time.

The 1975 release was the first Indian film to be shot in the beautiful locations of Afghanistan. Besides Hema and Feroz, the film also featured Rekha, Danny Denzongpa, and Helen in key parts.

Taliban gained control of the country’s capital Kabul on August 15 and President Ashraf Ghani had to leave Afghanistan. The militant group captured 26 out of the total 34 provisional capital’s of the country in just 10 days.

