Vikrant Rona Producer Jack Manju Hospitalised After Swelling, Blood Clots In Leg

Jack Manju, the producer of the much-anticipated Kannada film, Vikrant Rona, has been hospitalised due to a leg injury. The producer has been admitted to Apollo Hospital near Bannerghatta after witnessing blood clots in his leg. Reportedly, Jack got injured during a show last month. He sustained a leg injury and was treated for the broken leg. However, now almost after 20 days, he noticed blood clots in his injured leg and he was taken to the hospital.

According to various reports, Jack’s foot began to swell and he was operated on two days ago at the Apollo Hospital. Jack is said to be one of the closest friends of Kichcha Sudeep. The duo has joined hands for the highly anticipated Pan India film Vikrant Rona. The film is expected to release next week. Ahead of the film’s release in July, Jack’s injury has created a buzz in Sandalwood.

If reports are to be believed, Jack was busy promoting the film alongside the cast in various parts of the country. He was travelling continuously, leading to a bigger problem. He noticed swelling and haemorrhage in his leg and decided to consult the doctor. After looking at his condition, doctors at the private hospital decided to operate on him. The producer is now said to be in a stable condition and will be discharged soon.

Talking about the latest outing of Jack Manju, Vikrant Rona, the film will be released worldwide on July 28 this year. The film casts Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in various important roles.

The film has been directed by Anup Bhandari and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in North India. Vikrant Rona has been produced by Jack Manju under his production Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film.

