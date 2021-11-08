Vikram First Look Featuring Kamal Haasan is Viral with 10 Million YouTube Views

The first look of actor Kamal Haasan’s action thriller Vikram, which is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, has garnered a whopping 10 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Vikram’s unit released the first look of the film on Saturday evening, to mark the beginning of the birthday celebrations of actor Kamal Haasan.

Announcing the accomplishment, Raaj Kamal Films International, which is producing the film, tweeted, “10M+ Views in less than 24 HOURS for the First Glance into the world of VIKRAM.”

The video on YouTube features an exciting action sequence from the film in which Kamal Haasan is seen using a metal shield to defend himself against intense gunfire inside a prison. Vikram has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. Edited by Philomin Raj, the film, which also features actor Vijay Sethupathi, has art direction by N. Sathees Kumar.

Haasan, on Sunday, which marked his birthday, also appealed to his fans to reach out to the needy in Chennai after authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert in the Tamil Nadu capital following heavy rains.

The authorities sounded the alert to people as two city reservoirs—Chembarambakkam and Puzhal, that serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city—would be opened to let out surplus rain water.

மநீம உறவுகளே, மழை வெள்ளத்தால் தவிக்கும் ஏழை எளிய மக்களுக்கு வேண்டிய உதவிகளை விரைந்து செய்யுங்கள்; அதுதான் நீங்கள் எனக்குத் தரும் சிறந்த பிறந்தநாள் பரிசாக இருக்கமுடியும்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 7, 2021

On the work front, Haasan is currently hosting the fifth season of the reality TV series ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ and will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

