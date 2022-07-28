Vijay Varma Explains Why He was Scared to Sign Up for Darlings

After flaunting his acting skills with Gully Boy, She Season 1 and Mirzapur Season 2, Vijay Varma is all ready to be seen in the highly anticipated project Darlings with Alia Bhatt. At the grand and fun trailer launch, Vijay Varma shared about how he got into the headspace of his character, and on working with Alia Bhatt in the film.

Vijay Varma said he did a happy dance and a moon walk when he got the call for Darlings. He also shared how their director, Jasmeet, accompanied him to meetings and finally convinced him to do the film. He shared his excitement saying, “So when I read the script I knew this is absolutely fabulous – it’s radical, it’s whack, it’s electric, it’s filled with humour and so many things but I was very scared to take this part. I took a couple of meetings with Jasmeet to understand will I be able to? Very gently and very nicely Jasmeet got hold of me and got me to do the film.”

Vijay will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for the film but this time, he is starring opposite her. Interestingly, a source close to the actor had earlier revealed, “Alia and Vijay had worked together for Gully Boy the first time and she was so impressed by his performance that she actually recommended him for Darlings since she was co-producing the film. And everyone in the team immediately hopped on board for Vijay.”

Vijay has been shooting non-stop since last year for his multiple upcoming projects, travelling from Rajasthan to Varanasi to UP and Mumbai. His lineup of films include Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha by Reema Kagti, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next and Mirzapur season 3.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here