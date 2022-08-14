Vijay Sethupathi Is Part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Naga Chaitanya Recalls Being Caught Making Out in Car

Vijay Sethupathi’s publicist confirmed that the actor is going to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, helmed by Atlee. The publicist further added that rumours of the actor playing the antagonist in any other project is untrue, hinting that he might not be a part of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

Naga Chaitanya, in a recent interview, had opened about how he was once caught by the police when he was making out in the back seat of his car in Hyderabad. In the same interview, he also talked about how the audience watching a special screening of his debut film left the theatre midway. It left a deep impact on the actor.

Raju Srivastava’s family issued a statement today urging fans to not pay heed to rumours and and pray for his speedy recovery. His family also added that his condition is stable. His friend, Shekhar Suman, also shared a health update and revealed that he is now able to move his fingers and shoulders.

Akshay Kumar, in a recent interview, opened up about his Canadian citizenship and revealed that a few years back when 14-15 of his films were doing well at the box office, he had decided to settle in Canada. He had applied for a Canadian passport, and got it.

Aanand L Rai, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, addressed claims that Raksha Bandhan is regressive. He also opened up about Raksha Bandhan’s clash with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and called it unfortunate.

