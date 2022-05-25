Vijay Deverakonda Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Him as He is Clicked With Ananya Panday: Super Hot

Vijay Deverakonda is a heartthrob and enjoys a massive fan following. On Tuesday night, the Liger actor was clicked with his co-star Ananya Panday outside a restaurant and fans couldn’t help but gush over him. The actors were seen with their producer Charmme Kaur outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Vijay was seen wearing a casual white tee with denim. Ananya, on the other hand, was dressed in an orange top paired with blue denim. After posing for the shutterbugs, Vijay and Ananya shared a hug.

Watch video:

Fans took to the comment section to compliment the Arjun Reddy actor and gush over him. One fan wrote, “Yes!!! He is Arjun Reddy… Hot men,” while another wrote, “He is super hot🔥🔥.” Another comment read, “damn since when did he become so cute.”

Vijay became an eye candy after his film Arjun Reddy – the modern-day Devdas story which came out in 2017. became hit. The film made Vijay an overnight sensation, but his journey to the sets of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy wasn’t an easy one. It had uncertainty, self-doubts and family pressure but the actor with his consistent efforts was able to get a foothold in the industry.

Meanwhile, Liger will mark Vijay’s Bollywood debut and also his first film with Ananya. The film is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Liger is a sports drama in which Vijay will be seen in the role of a street fighter. The film will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from this, he is also shooting with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for their film Kushi. They were in Kashmir for around 30 days and recently returned to Hyderabad. Next, he will be seen in JGM, an action drama helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

