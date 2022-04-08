Vidya Balan to Work With Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan in Next Project: Report

After captivating the movie buffs with her intense character in the critically acclaimed film Jalsa, Vidya Balan is all set to showcase her acting prowess with back-to-back entertaining projects, as her schedule is jam-packed like never before. We are saying this because, right after Suresh Triveni’s thriller drama that premiered on Prime Videos, Vidya has reportedly signed her next with Mimi director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. And this will be the first time the actress will be working with the two filmmakers. As per a Peepingmoon.com report, the women-centric drama has tentatively been titled Waiting Room.

The movie, which is believed to be a special project, “is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic” and promises to give audiences a “thrilling experience with a wildly realistic storyline”. The report added that the storyline will be “backed by a strong dose of emotional quotient and power-packed performance”. Reportedly, the actress in her upcoming project will be immersing herself in a genre that she has never explored before. “It’s a special project and marks Vidya’s first collaboration with Laxman and Dinesh. Vidya recently signed on the dotted line and will start shooting for it after completing the Anu Menon crime drama,” a source was quoted as saying by Peepingmoon.com.

It has been learned that producer Dinesh Vijan has been waiting to work with the actress for a long time now and reportedly has also offered her many projects in the past, but things didn’t work out earlier. And now, Utekar’s upcoming project finally fulfills Dinesh’s wish. The reports added that the recce for the project has been started, along with simultaneously deciding the rest of the casts. And is scheduled to get off the ground in June 2022.

In a few months, the Kahaani actress will be returning to the big screens with Shirsha Guha Thakurta-directed Lovers. Apart from Vidya, the relationship drama will feature Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in prominent roles. After the Lovers, Vidya will collaborate with Anu Menon, in her next murder mystery, which will also star veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in a pivotal role. This month, the actress will be busy with the shooting of Vikram Malhotra’s upcoming project in the UK.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.