Vidya Balan is Back With Her Majestic Saree Looks, See Pics

Vidya Balan is well-known for her classy saree looks. No one carries a saree the way Vidya does. If anyone wants saree inspiration, they can look up to Vidya and opt for the perfect traditional look for any occasion. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress keeps her Instagram fans busy with the indo-western and western outfit looks but she was MIA for some time. However, the actress is back again to leave you speechless with pictures of herself in a saree.

Recently, Vidya shared a sponsored video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen wearing an amazing black checkered saree with a blouse in wine colour. The linen saree is designed by Anavila Misra, a designer who is popular for using organic materials for comfortable fashion. The saree reportedly costs around Rs 18,500.

Celebrity fashion stylists Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitly, responsible for Vidya Balan’s stunning looks, shared her breathtaking picture on their official page named Who Wore What When. In the photo, Vidya can be seen wearing the minimal silver oxidized jewellery by Neeta Boocha with her hair tied back in a bun. She completes her look with a small bindi, giving us the true Indian Nari vibes.

Earlier, Vidya shared a video of herself wearing a red plain saree with golden earrings.

Showing of her lazy side, Vidya posted a group of pictures from her vanity van wearing an emerald green saree with a tie and dye blouse. Posting the photo, Vidya wrote, “When you are all ready, and have nowhere to go, because your shot ain’t ready yet,”

If you are planning to carry a saree in the summers, then Vidya has the perfect summer look for you. You can wear a cotton saree just like Vidya with a sleeveless blouse to beat the heat and look stylish at the same time.

Flaunting her love for saree, earlier, she dropped a photo of herself wearing an artist print saree designed by Rajdeep Rajawat.

