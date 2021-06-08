Vidya Balan Has the Perfect Response for Fan Asking Her to Choose Between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Bollywood star Vidya Balan recently took to Instagram for a Question and Answer sessions. Fans bombarded her with queries and praises. Using the Q/A sticker of the social media platform, Balan wrote to her fans that she has some time in hand from her busy schedule therefore, ‘let’s talk’. She said one can ask questions or share something they would like to.

In middle of compliments and personal questions, a fan’s query got maximum attention. We have seen Bollywood stars playing This or That on various TV shows or YouTube channels. Of all the questions in the game, one which has been quite popular is when the celebrity is asked to choose between Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan and Industry’s bhaijaan Salman Khan.

The same happened with Balan too, one of her fans asked her whom would she choose ‘SRK or Salman.’ The Kahaani actress, who is famous for giving befitting replies to media, came up with an all-time perfect response. It will be right to say that none expected this answer. Sharing a picture of herself with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, the actress wrote that he is her SRK.

From array of questions which were asked from her, fans learned that Balan’s favorite movie is the 1979 movie Gol Maal, while her favorite vacation destination is Italy. In another This or That question, the actress was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. She posted a back-facing picture of Messi, with his name written on the jersey.

The actress will be next seen in Sherni which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. Balan is portraying the lead role of a forest officer, who battles through the social barrier set by society and careless and lazy attitude of her department.

