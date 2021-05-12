Victoria’s Secret is becoming a publicly traded company

“The board believes that this path forward will return the highest value to shareholders and that the separation will allow each business to achieve its best opportunities for growth,” she said.

L Brands gave investors a glimpse of their first quarter earnings ahead of the official release later this month. The company said Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret both “benefited from stimulus payments and the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.”

Shares of L Brands fell nearly 2% in early trading.