Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Ashwatthama Suffers Rs 30 Crore Loss Before Finally Getting Shelved?

The Immortal Ashwatthama was announced on the one year anniversary of Uri: The Surgical Strike last year, which marked the first collaboration of Vicky Kaushal, producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Aditya Dhar. Since then, only a couple of concept posters were shared on social media and no major update came from the makers’ side.

Now, it has come to light that The Immortal Ashwatthama may not be getting made after all. The film has been put on hold indefinitely due to budget issues. The team had kick-started the pre-production work and producer Ronnie Screwvala spent over Rs 30 crore but now the investment has gone for a toss.

Bollywood Hungama reported, “Ashwatthama has been in the prep stage for over two years now. The team worked on the entire pre-visualisation, did multiple meetings with the VFX team, got an international action unit on board to train Sara (Ali Khan) and Vicky for their action-packed role over the last year. Producer Ronnie Screwvala spent over Rs 30 crore to get everything in place, and now, the entire investment has gone for a toss.”

The source further adds that the team came to this decision after the producer and the director, Aditya Dhar did not come to the same. “After investing a considerable chunk, Ronnie realised that the final budget of the film was going out of control and it would be difficult to recover the money even in the non-Covid times. The film was initially planned to be made in a certain amount of budget, but as the pre-production work kicked off, the budget kept on increasing by the day.”

Although Sara’s name was attached to the project unofficially, she was never revealed to part of The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here