Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Visit Priyanka Chopra’s Restaurant Amidst Pregnancy Rumours, Latter Reacts

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently in New York, spending some quality time together. Just a few days back, the two were spotted at Katrina’s favourite café in the city. Now, the duo paid a visit to Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona and also posted a picture!

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina posted a picture from the restaurant, along with Vicky Kaushal and co-owner Maneesh M Goyal. She wrote, “Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe – (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.” In the picture, Vicky opted for a plain grey tee, while Katrina looks charming in a floral beige dress. See the picture here:

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of an ice cream shake, and looks like that was one of the things he had at the restaurant.

Priyanka Chopra, who will soon be sharing screen with Katrina in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, replied to the story. She wrote, “Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime…#homeawayfromhome.”

The camaraderie definitely is making us impatient for Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and would be centred around a road-trip taken by three friends. It is expected to go on floors by September this year.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had been making headlines after rumours of the latter’s pregnancy started doing the rounds. It was being reported that Katrina Kaif is already 2 months pregnant. However, Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson denied the rumour and called the report untrue.

Katrina Kaif had been shooting for Merry Christmas, which will also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is being directed by Sriram Raghavan, She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal too has a huge lineup ahead of him. He will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also reportedly shot for a YRF film alongside Manushi Chillar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.