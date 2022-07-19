Veteran Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away At The Age of 82

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday evening. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital where he breathed his last. Singh was 82.

Bhupinder Singh’s wife confirmed the same while speaking to The Indian Express and shared that the singer’s last rites will be held on Tuesday. “He passed away on Monday and the funeral will be held mostly on Tuesday. He had a colon ailment,” she said.

Sharing details about Bhupinder Singh’s death, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of Criticare Asia hospital revealed that the singer was admitted to the hospital for the last ten days. However, his condition deteriorated after he was infected with the coronavirus. His health condition further deteriorated on Monday morning following which he was put on a ventilator. “Bhupinder ji was admitted ten days back to our hospital. He had an infection. We had strong suspicion that he had Colon ailment and we were doing investigations. In the same time, he got Covid-19. His condition worsened on Monday morning and we had to put him on a ventilator. He got a cardiac arrest and passed away at 7:45 pm,” the doctor said as cited by Indian Express.

Following the news of his demise, singer Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran. “In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi,” he wrote.

In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi. pic.twitter.com/JilqT43XaE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 18, 2022

Bhupinder Singh sung several popular songs including Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Huzoor Is Kadar bhi na Itra ke Chaliye, Naam Gum Jaayega, and Baadalon Se Kaat Kaat Ke among others.

