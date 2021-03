Veteran Marathi stage and film actorShrikant Moghe died at his residence in Pune on Saturday, family sources said.

He was 91.

He was suffering from age-related ailments, sources said.

Moghe was born on November 6, 1929, at Kirloskarwadi in Sangli district.

He had acted in several hit Marathi plays and films such as ‘Sinhasan’ (1979).