Veteran Gujarati Actor Arvind Rathod Passes Away at 83

Veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Rathod passed away on Thursday, July 1 at his home in Ahmedabad due to age-related issues. The theatre and film actor had contracted the novel coronavirus a couple of months back but had recovered from it. He was, however, bedridden for some time now. Rathod has left behind his niece-in-law Jagruti and her son Rhythm, with whom he stayed after leaving acting in Mumbai. He was 83 at the time of his demise.

Rathod has appeared in several popular Gujarati films like Baba Ramdev Peer, Raja Gopichand, Shetal Tara Oona Pani, Tension Thai Gayu, Mara Raj Thakor Ni Chundadi, Dikrine Na Desho Koi Pardesh, and Dikrine Na Desho Koi Pardesh among many others.

Not just the Gujarati film industry, he also had a wide range of films in Bollywood. Some of his Hindi films include Lady Killer, Johny Uska Naam, Kora Kagaz, Toofan, Mera Jiwan, Agneepath, Khuda Gawah.

Before starting his career as an actor, Arvind Rathod was a photojournalist.

