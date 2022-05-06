Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s First Single Kaalathukkum Nee Venum Releases on Friday

Silambarasan’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is going to be a special one for the audience as the hit trio of Simbu, Gautham and composer AR Rahman returns for a film. The film marks the actor’s third film with director Gautham Menon and is creating a buzz ever since the poster was released. Now, as the film prepares for release soon, the makers are ready to drop the first song from the album on May 06.

Vels Film International has shared a poster of the song featuring Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani on their Twitter handle. The song titled Kaalathukkum Nee Venum will be coming out today as the first single from the film. The lyrics of the song have been penned by the popular songwriter Thamarai, while AR Rahman composed it. The magical trio of Silambarasan, Gautham and composer AR Rahman previously worked together on Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Looking at the poster, fans are speculating that it is a romantic track, for both Silambarasan and Siddhi are seen with red cheeks on the poster. The song will be released on May 06, at 6.30 pm. The fans are showering love on the poster and can’t stay calm to finally witness the mesmerising chemistry between Simbu and Siddhi.

The film was earlier titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan, which was announced on the eve of Simbu’s birthday last year. However, the film’s title was changed later. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu features Radhika Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique, and Preethi alongside Silambarasan and Siddhi in vital roles.

The film has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and written by B Jeyamohan. Last year, in December, the makers released the teaser of the film, which has garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube so far.

