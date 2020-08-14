Varun Dhawan Talks About His Friendly Bond with Father David Dhawan in Special Video

Actor Varun Dhawan finds the bond between a father and a son unique.

The son of director David Dhawan said, “The bond between a father and a son is indeed unique and finding yaari (friendship) in your father is special.”

Varun was speaking ahead of the launch of a new show titled “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, which highlights the dynamics of the new-age father-son relationship and a father’s effort in trying to become his son’s friend.

In a 60-second video to introduce the concept, Varun takes a stroll down memory lane, recounting the various instances when his father, instead of behaving like a conventional father, chose to be a friend and a guide.

Varun Dhawan was recently in the news for coming out in support of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family as he demanded a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of the actor.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the dance film “Street Dancer 3D” earlier this year. His next film is “Coolie No 1” is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. The film, which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda-Karisma Kapoor hit of the same name, was originally slated to hit theatres in May but got pushed due to the COVID-induced lockdown. This will be Varun’s second remake with dad David Dhawan.

“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” premieres on August 31 on Sony SAB.