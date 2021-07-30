Varun Dhawan Shares Fun Video from the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ Script Reading Session

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories and re-shared his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta’s post. Mehta gave a glimpse of the fun at script reading session with Varun and Maniesh Paul. Varun is seen spraying sanitizer on Maniesh’s hands before reading the script which is kept on the table in the boomerang.

Having begun the shoot of the film last year, the second wave of pandemic caused a halt in the schedule. However, the team is all set to get back to floors as Mehta met his actors Varun and Maniesh at the Dharma Productions’ office today.

Based in North India, Jug Jugg Jeeyo features an ensemble cast of Varun, Maniesh , Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

In an earlier post, Varun had gone shirtless and shared two pictures. “मेरा एक सपना हैं । ⚡️

#mondaymotivation (I have a dream),” the actor wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

On the work front, Varun will also be seen in the supernatural thriller Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022. He is also committed to Anurag Singh-helmed mass action film Sanki and a biopic titled Ekkis directed by Sriram Raghavan.

