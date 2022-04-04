Varun Dhawan Reminisces Fanboy Moment with Triple H As Wrestler Retires From WWE

Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday posted a throwback video of his meeting with WWE superstar Triple H as the wrestler announced retirement from in-ring competitions. Calling Triple H one of his all-time favourites, Varun reminisced about meeting him and discussing his love for professional wrestling.

In the video, Varun can also be heard saying, “Honestly I am a die-hard fan. If you need me for anything, if I can spread a message, if I can go out there, it is too late for me to get into this but….” to which the wrestler replies, “If we open something up I will ask you.”

Varun also tells Triple H about his interactions with actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka ‘The Rock.’

“Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe One of my all-time favourite WWE superstars hung up his boots at WrestleMania. I was fortunate enough to meet him and talk to him about my love of pro wrestling and the [Rock], ” wrote Varun while posting the video on Instagram along with pictures with the wrestler.

Watch it here:

The video was flooded with more than 1.5 lakh likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours of being posted online.

Varun met Triple H and other wrestling stars like Jinder Mahal and Sasha Banks during WWE’s Live India Tour back in 2017. The recently posted video by the actor is all from this string of meetings with WWE icons.

Varun back then had also shared several photos and videos of his visit to the WWE event. In one of the videos, the actor was also seen going up in the wrestling ring.

Triple H who has been a 14-time World Champion in WWE decided to quit the competition over 27 years after making his debut in 1995. The veteran was previously added to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 along with his former group DX or D generation X which also featured Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Rick Rude and others.

