Varun Dhawan Remembers Sidharth Shukla; SidNaaz Were Planning to Get Married in December

The untimely death of popular television star and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left his close ones devastated. Sidharth was known for working in several popular TV and reality shows including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and Bigg Boss. He had made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Remembering his co-star, Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared an emotional post, along with a photo from the film promotions. Varun called him ‘brother’ and offered his condolences to the family. He also mentioned how “heaven has gained a star today, while the world lost one.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Would Protect Alia and Me in Crowds During ‘Humpty Sharma’ Promotions: Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were reportedly planning to get married in December 2021. Sidharth passed away reportedly due to a heart attack on Thursday (September 2). Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Shehnaaz, who arrived for Sidharth Shukla’s cremation with her brother Shehbaz Badesha, was seen in an inconsolable state. The report states: “They had informed their families who were deep into preparations. Not just this, they were also in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet and other services for the wedding festivities which were planned for a period of three days.”

Read: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning to Get Married in December: Report

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth, who attended Sidharth’s funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday, shared with Pinkvilla that Shehnaaz was devastated and kept saying “Sidharth mera bachcha” while peforming the last rites rituals with the late actor’s family. She revealed, “Before the body was put on the funeral pyre to be lit, it was kept for some time for everyone to pay their last respects. At this moment, Shehnaaz sat down at Sidharth’s feet. Post that, she even took part in the rituals.”

Read: ‘Sidharth Mera Bachcha’: Shehnaaz Gill Broke Down at Late Actor’s Funeral, Says Sambhavna Seth

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be the guests for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Neetu will be seen opening up about the ‘fake arrogance’ in the Kapoor family members. Sony Television posted a clip of the upcoming episode on its Instagram handle. In the video, she can be heard saying that Kapoors have fake arrogance, they maintain a facade of pride but are nothing but fools inside. Her response surprised Ridhima, whereas Kapil and Archana Puran Singh are seen laughing helplessly at Neetu’s words. She has always been known for her outspoken nature in interviews and shows.

Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Kapoors, Says They Have ‘Fake Arrogance’

Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla‘s death on September 2, Thursday, sent shock waves through the country and his friends and family, industry colleagues and fans have been mourning since then. Amid this, actor Gauahar Khan took to social media to share an important message after Sidharth’s funeral. She slammed the people giving out details after meeting the grieving family, and urged them to stop it.

Read: Gauahar Khan Slams People ‘Giving Interviews’ After Meeting Sidharth Shukla’s Grieving Family

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here