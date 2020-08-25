Varun Dhawan Is Eagerly Waiting For the Covid-19 Vaccine, Shares Post On Instagram

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is eagerly waiting for the Covid vaccine. To make his point, Varun posted a shirtless snapshot on Instagram.

In the picture, Varun lies by the poolside with his hair in the water. He borrowed a line from Sonu Nigam’s hit song “Ab mujhe raat din” for the caption. “Ab mujhe raat din, Vaccine ka intezaar hain,” Varun wrote.

Recently, the actor had taken to Instagram and posted a picture of himself worshiping the Ganesh idol. “Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” he wished his fans and followers.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of Coolie No. 1, directed by his father David Dhawan. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.