Varun Dhawan Enjoys Mumbai Rain, Says ‘Felt Amazing’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday reminisced about his childhood days, saying that he always loved playing in the rain.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he can be seen standing shirtless on his balcony and getting wet in the rain on Wednesday. The actor is dressed in black pants, flashing his perfectly chiseled washboard abs.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “MUMBAI ki baarish. (Mumbai rains). As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing.”

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

