Varun and Kiara’s JugJugg Jeeyo Gains Big On Second Saturday; Amber Heard Moves Court Again

Even though Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo started slow at the box office, looks like it is now gaining pace. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of almost 60% on its second Saturday. While the film had earned Rs 3.03 crore on Friday, it then collected Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection so far to Rs 61.44 crore. JugJugg Jeeyo was released on July 24 and is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani are seen together on screen. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

A month after Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against her former husband Johnny Depp, the actress has now moved to court again. Heard has sought dismissal of the trial verdict and has asked order for a fresh trial. According to Court House News, Amber Heard’s lawyer has argued that she was unaware of the headline of her 2018 article unless a defamation suit was filed by Depp. On June 1, the court ruled in favour of Johnny and agreed that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed.

Cardi B recently released a new single, ‘Hot Sh*t,’ and held an ‘Ask Cardi’ Q&A session with her fans to celebrate it. During the session, the rapper dropped a bunch of bombs, including her BTS bias. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker is a long-time BTS ARMY, and when a fan asked who her favourite member is, she responded with a photo of Jimin. This has left ARMYs across the world wondering if Cardi B has hinted at a possible collaboration with Jimin.

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby daughter Lianna in April this year. The new parents have been sharing glimpses of their first child on social media, without revealing her face. The couple, on Sunday, formally introduced their daughter on social media, posting a picture of the two of them posing with their little one. “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full – knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face,” the post read.

Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away at the age of 30. He was battling cancer for over a year. Das was admitted to a Chennai hospital where he breathed his last. Various media reports claim that the actor had also contracted COVID-19 due to which his health condition deteriorated and he succumbed to cancer on Saturday. A report by E-Times also claims that Das’ last rites were also held in Chennai on Saturday evening.

