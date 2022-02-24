Vanitha Vijayakumar Walks Out of Bigg Boss Ultimate Citing Mental Health Concerns

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT season of Bigg Boss Tamil, is now left with only nine contestants after Vanitha Vijayakumar walked out of the house. The show started with 14 contestants — most of them former Bigg Boss contestants — on January 30, and four housemates have been evicted so far.

Vanitha walked out of the show after the eviction of Abhinav, Shariq, Suja, and Suresh. Vanity stated that she had to take care of her mental health and hence decided to leave the show.

Vanitha was considered one of the most promising contestants of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Disney+Hotstar Tamil has shared a promo in which Vanitha broke down, explaining why she was leaving the show.

In the promo, she asked Bigg Boss to open the doors of the confession room. She even tried to hit the door with a fire extinguisher. Bigg Boss allowed her into the confession room and asked for an explanation for her exit.

“I am considering my mental health. I don’t want to take any risks,” she said. She walked out of the house during the night.

Earlier too, Vanitha requested Bigg Boss to send her home. She said that she was feeling homesick. She also told housemates that she did not feel comfortable staying in the Bigg Boss house after host Kamal Haasan announced his exit from the show due to a clash of schedules with his upcoming movies.

Abhirami, Anitha, Balaji M, Balaji T, Juliana, Niroop, Snehan, Suruthi, Thamarai are now battling it out for the title. Apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers can access the direct 24×7 camera footage. The show is being aired daily on Disney+Hotstar.

