Vakeel Saab Actress Nivetha Thomas’ Video of Milking Cow Receives Flak on Internet

We have come across several reports of inhuman treatment of farm animals, where they are given uninhabitable conditions to survive, little or no food, are inflicted violence among other atrocities. South actress Nivetha Thomas seems to have ignited the conversations on the Internet regarding the same, but she also received a lot of flak, at the same time.

A few days ago, the actress shared a video of herself where she was seen milking a cow in an animal shed. As the animal keeps standing calmly, Nivetha keeps on milking her, which she later makes a cup of coffee with. She expressed the experience as something that gave her immense joy.

However, the Internet was quick to point out that this is not the right way to show joy. Multiple users started commenting on her post and pointing out to her that she is promoting animal exploitation. A 16-year-old climate and animal activist Deepsi Peela wrote that she expected Nivetha to speak up for another female, since she believes in feminism.

Another climate activist Teja drew comparison with misogynist portrayals in films and said that what Nivetha did is almost similar to it. Milking a chained up cow and then making a cup of coffee with it is a way of encouraging violence on animals. The actress is yet to respond to the criticism on the Internet. However, considering the fact that she spoke up a lot of times on many pressing issues, we can expect her to come up with a response anytime soon.

In terms of work, Nivetha was last seen in Pink’s Telugu remake Vakeel Saab. She has Meet Cute and Shakini Dhakini in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here