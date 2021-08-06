Vaginal infection: Symptoms, Causes and Remedies

Infection and discomfort in the private parts is something that we all get affected with. The problem is people find it hard to discuss such infections openly owing to the shame associated with it. Vaginal infection, which is also known as vaginal candidiasis or yeast infection, causes a host of discomforts, including burning, itching and smelly discharge.

Here we will talk about the common symptoms and causes of such infections.

Symptoms

— Itching, burning and discharges are brought on by yeast infection.

— Burning sensation while having sex or even while urinating.

— The vagina secretes a thick, odourless discharge frequently.

— Your vagina shows a lot of redness and swelling.

— Red rashes, accompanied by pain.

What can cause yeast infection?

Uncontrolled diabetes

Weak immunity due to drugs

Wet or sweaty underwear

Stress

Use of dirty washrooms

Not taking care of vaginal hygiene during periods

According to experts, cleanliness and good hygiene is the key to prevent yeast infection. Along with this, it is also advised to drink plenty of water, stay stress-free, eat well and wear clean clothes. Medical experts say that 3 out of 4 women experience vaginal infections in their lifetime. Although it is not commonly regarded as a serious condition, you might have to seek medical help if it keeps occurring two to three times a year.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before using this at home)

