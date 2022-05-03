V Starts AMA Session on Instagram but Fails to Figure Out How It Works

BTS’ Delete King aka Kim Taehyung strikes again! The Christmas Tree singer, Tuesday evening (IST) took to his official Instagram handle to share a couple of car videos of him but quickly deleted those. Then, he tried to hold a question-answer session with the ARMYs. However, V forgot how to turn that feature on and turned to ARMYs for help, who were happy to guide him through the process.

Several of them took to Weverse to explain the process to Taehyung by posting step-by-step instructions and screenshots. V acknowledged those posts as well, proving how eager he was to learn. However, after posting just a couple of stories, he deleted everything, once again.

Thanks to active ARMYs on Twitter, we still get to see user THV’s deleted posts.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several international airports recently turned purple and tweeted lyrics from BTS’ songs hinting at a possible Bangtan Boys tour in those particular countries. India, too, is a part of that list as Delhi Airport’s official Twitter handle put out a BTS post.

Earlier, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport took Butter’s lyrics and wrote, “Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter! #BTSArmy #BTS.”

Heathrow Airport responded with, “The wait is over. The time is now, so let’s do it right. Yeah, we’ll keep going. And stay up until we see the sunrise.” Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted, “We don’t need to worry ‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land” – @BTS_twt Jumping in on #Airporttwitter’s #BTSArmy love.”

BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V recently wrapped up their Permission to Dance on Stage: Las Vegas concert and returned to Seoul. On the fourth and final day of the concert, the septet announced their comeback date- Jue 10, 2022.

