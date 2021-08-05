Use Fennel Seeds Regularly For These Health Benefits

India’s love for fennel seeds needs no introduction. The seed dominates a variety of food preparations as a regular spice. India happens to be the largest exporter of fennel seeds, commonly known as saunf.

Let’s learn more about fennel seeds to reap its benefits. Here are some of the health benefits of fennel seeds.

Reduce Water Retention: Drinking fennel a cup of fennel tea on a daily basis helps in flushing out the excess fluids from the body. Simultaneously, fennel seed helps remove toxins and reduces the risk of urinary tract problems. Helps Regulate Blood Pressure: According to a study published in the Journal of Food Science, chewing a handful of fennel seeds helps to increase the nitrite content in saliva, making it a great natural way to keep a check on blood pressure. Other than this, they are a rich source of potassium and help to control your heart rate and blood pressure. For wrinkle skin: The powerful anti-aging properties in the fennel seeds help to keep wrinkles at bay. Antioxidants in fennel seeds fight off free radical scavengers that guzzle the oxygen out of healthy skin cells. Great for Acne: Consuming fennel seeds on a regular basis provides the body with valuable minerals like calcium, zinc, and selenium. When consumed regularly, fennel seeds have a cooling effect on the skin, resulting in more glow and less acne. Keeps Cancer Away: The seeds have potent chemo modulatory effects and are very rich in free radical properties that help to protect the body from various cancers of the skin, stomach and breasts.

In size and shape they resemble cumin seeds, but it is a different spice altogether. Include fennel seeds in your daily diet to reap its benefits for healthy skin and hair.

