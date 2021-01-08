US stocks have a long history of shrugging off civil unrest

Wall Street has often been unfazed by civil unrest in America. As long as the turmoil didn’t have a tangible impact on earnings or economic growth, investors just kept buying stocks.

That was the case in after the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963, during civil rights marches in the South in 1965, following Vietnam War protests in 1967 and outrage after Martin Luther King Jr. was killed in 1968.

Stocks were volatile during that tumultuous decade, and they often slipped in the wake of specific news events. But in each of those four years the S&P 500 wound up with a gain, with stocks up 14% annually on average.

The market also rallied in 1992, hitting what were then all-time highs, despite riots that took place after the acquittal of Los Angeles police officers for the beating of Rodney King.