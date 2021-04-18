US and China agree to cooperate on climate change after talks in Shanghai

In a joint statement released on Sunday, Washington and Beijing said the climate crisis “must be addressed with seriousness and urgency” and agreed to work together to “strengthen” the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

“The United States and China will continue to discuss, both on the road to COP 26 and beyond, concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limit within reach,” the statement said.

The announcement followed two days of talks between US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua in Shanghai on Thursday and Friday.

US President Joe Biden, who has taken a stronger stance on dealing with climate change than his predecessor Donald Trump, is hoping the US will be able to work with Beijing to address carbon emissions while maintaining a firm stance on issues of trade, technology and human rights.