Urvashi Rautela’s Reaction on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s Divorce Wins Hearts

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made an announcement on July 3 to inform their fans and friends about a major decision of their lives. The two decided to put an end to their relationship as husband and wife. While Aamir and Kiran have time and again maintained that they will continue to stay as a family, there is a lot of curiosity among some people to know the reactions of fellow industry members on this decision.

Recently,​Miss India Universe 2009 Urvashi Rautela was clicked by the photographers at an outing, where she was asked her opinion on the news of Aamir and Kiran’s divorce announcement. The actress’ response is winning people’s hearts. When asked about the news, Urvashi simply refused to make any comments on someone’s personal life. Without getting into details about the announcement, Urvashi decided to maintain silence over the divorce.

Aamir and Kiran, on the other hand, have clarified that they wish to continue the journey as co-parents to their son, Azad, while also working together for the great deeds of their NGO, Paani Foundation. They were married for 15 years and shared a cordial relationship.

While the announcement may have left lot of their friends and fans shocked, the two shared their opinion on the decision, wishing everyone to show them love and blessings in the new journey. They wish and expect people to see this as a beginning of something new, rather than as an end to their relationship. They held each other’s hand in a recent video, where they spoke about the respect they have for each other and the passion they share for their work.

The couple met during the making of the film Lagaan and got married in December 2005. Their son Azad was born on December 5, 2011 through surrogacy.

