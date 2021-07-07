Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce, Mira Rajput Trolled For Wearing a Skirt

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made an announcement on July 3 to inform their fans and friends about a major decision of their lives. The two decided to put an end to their relationship as husband and wife. While Aamir and Kiran have time and again maintained that they will continue to stay as a family, there is a lot of curiosity among some people to know the reactions of fellow industry members on this decision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV4HijLCzRc/hqdefault.jpg

Recently, ​Miss India Universe 2009 Urvashi Rautela was clicked by the photographers at an outing, where she was asked her opinion on the news of Aamir and Kiran’s divorce announcement. The actress’ response is winning people’s hearts. When asked about the news, Urvashi simply refused to make any comments on someone’s personal life. Without getting into details about the announcement, Urvashi decided to maintain silence over the divorce.

Read: Urvashi Rautela’s Reaction on Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s Divorce Wins Hearts

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for apparently not “dressing right” for her yoga session. On Monday, the star wife was photographed heading to her car post her yoga session in Mumbai. In the video, shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram account, Mira is seen wearing a sleeveless top with a satin skirt.

Her attire didn’t go down well with a section of netizens who trolled the mother of two for her “inappropriate” dressing for a yoga session. A user wrote, “That skirt is very unflattering! She looks better than this.”

Read: Mira Rajput Steps Out in ‘Short Skirt’ Post Yoga Session, Gets Brutally Trolled Online

Bollywood is slowly and steadily opening its doors to more and more female led stories, to the extent that some of the most anticipated remakes are also centered around the female protagonist. We take a look.

Nushrat Bharucha stars in the Hindi remake of Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. Nushrat will play the part of a pregnant woman who is isolated in a remote location, only to discover the evil truths that lie buried there. The movie focuses on female foeticide and how it is still largely practiced in India. In the original, Pooja Sawant is very impressive as Neha.

Read: 7 Upcoming Bollywood Remakes with Female Protagonists

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is often regarded as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Like all celebrities, her personal life is almost always under the lens. Shweta has been in the headlines for her public spat with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

She was accused by Abhinav of leaving their son Reyaansh alone in a hotel and going to Cape Town to shoot for Season 11 of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He had also claimed that she did not inform the court before leaving the country to fulfil her work commitments.

Read: Trouble For Shweta Tiwari? Abhinav Kohli Seeks Cancellation Of Her Interim Bail

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media on Tuesday to share her healing process with her fans and followers. The actress has chosen yoga for the purpose and could be seen striking a perfect yoga pose in the picture she shared on Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen doing a ‘chakrasana’ in the presence of her trainer, while donning a crop top and yoga pants.

“HEALING. #yogaforlife #chakrasana P.S — I’m lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_,” Rhea wrote as a caption.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty is ‘Healing’ in Her New Instagram Post; Fans Shower Love on Her

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here