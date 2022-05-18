Urvashi Rautela Attends Final Cut’s Screening, Walks Red Carpet In White Gown

Urvashi Rautela was one of the many Indian stars making a debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress attended the screening of the zombie comedy Final Cut on Tuesday evening. In pictures from the screening, Urvashi was seen wearing an elaborate white gown featuring layers.

The actress ensured that all eyes were on her Tony Ward one-shoulder gown, thus opting to keep the look rather simple. She tied her hair back into a neat bun and wore statement jewellery to complete her look. She sported a bold red lip shade which blended well with the outfit.

Urvashi wasn’t the only one making her debut at Cannes 2022. Tamannaah Bhatia also made a stylish debut at the festival this year. The actress turned heads on the red carpet with her dramatic black and white gown by Gauri & Nainika. Tamannaah was styled by Shaleena Nathani, who is also behind Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi saree look at Cannes 2022. The look was loved by many, including Malaika Arora.

This year, Pooja Hegde will also be making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Tamannah and Pooja are a part of the delegation led by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. They are joined by Nayanthara, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui feature in the delegate.

One of the biggest highlights this year for India at Cannes 2022 is undoubtedly Deepika Padukone. The actress is a part of the nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28. Stay tuned to News18.com for more updates on Cannes 2022.

