Urfi Javed Says She Was Conned by Producer, Was Made to Do Explicit Scenes

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is making headlines with her fashion choices. The actress has been in the industry for some time now and has seen many ups and downs. From being jobless for a long time to having suicidal thoughts, Urfi opened up about her hardships in a recent chat with ETimes. She poured her heart out about the difficulties and struggles she faced in her life. Coming from a conservative family, Urfi was always told to dress and act a particular way but the actress wanted to taste freedom. Therefore, she ran away from her house. After coming to Mumbai, Urfi has been a part of several popular shows, but luck was not by her side. At times, she was replaced overnight, or the project would shut down after 3-4 months. The actress has also faced a lot of rejections. Urfi also recalled how she was once conned by a producer, who forced her to do explicit scenes for a web series. When the actress refused, the producer threatened to send her to jail and even asked for a huge sum of money as compensation.

Recalling the horrific incident, Urfi shared that post the shoot on Day 1, when she was forced to do the explicit scenes, she had suicidal thoughts. The actress had refused to go to shoot the next day after which the producer threatened her and demanded Rs. 40 lakh.

Talking about her life, Urfi said that it has been pretty much the same but a couple of things have changed a bit in the last 2 years. The actress shared that she has become more confident. She even credits Bigg Boss OTT for boosting her confidence as she does not get affected by negative comments and trolls. Urfi said, “Bigg Boss OTT gave me a lot of eyeballs but I don’t think industry-wise anything has changed for me.” The actress believed that a lot of people have got to know about her, but, she continued, “they know Urfi Javed as someone who wears weird clothes and let’s troll her for it.”

When asked about her initial days in the industry, Urfi remembered that she had once shared rooms with six girls when she was living in PG. The actress revealed that she started her career with Rs. 3000 per day. “I’ve struggled a lot in my career. I am still struggling,” she added.

