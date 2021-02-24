UP Chairman Akbar Ali receives gold medal and certificate for special contribution in corona virus

Nayan Babu, Sapahar (Naogaon): With the slogan “Bangladesh is moving forward at a breakneck pace under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina”

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and International Mother Language Day, Akbar Ali, the successful chairman of Sapahar Sadar Union Parishad of Naogaon district, has been awarded “Kovit-19 Union Parishad Gold Medal-2020” for his special contribution in combating “corona virus”.

Honorable Railway Minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Nurul Islam Sujan handed over the gold medal and certificate to Sapahar Sadar UP Chairman Akbar Ali as the chief guest.

Organized by Bangladesh Union Parishad Forum (BUPF-2020) on Wednesday (February 18) afternoon at Hotel Fars, Paltan Junction, Meher Plaza, Dhaka, the “Kovit-19 Union Parishad Gold Medal-2020” was awarded.

Presided over by SAM Zakaria Alam, President of Bangladesh Union Parishad Forum, Sudheejan was present at the occasion along with several Ministers of the Government of Bangladesh, Members of Parliament, leaders of Bangladesh Union Parishad Forum.

According to Bangladesh Union Parishad Forum sources, UP Chairman Akbar Ali has been awarded Gold Medal, Certificate and Crest of Honor for his glorious contribution and contribution to social service as a successful chairman in coping with Corona virus epidemic and this honor will make social work more dynamic.

Accepting the “Kovit-19 Union Parishad Gold Medal-2020”, Sapahar Sadar UP Chairman Akbar Ali told reporters that he would like to devote his life to social service. Encouraged by the ideals of Bangabandhu and in the political ideology of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Hon’ble Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder MP of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, I would like to continue working for the welfare of the society through people’s representatives and politics.

Kovit-19 Union Parishad Gold Medal-2020 “Chairman Akbar Ali expressed his gratitude to all.

At the same time, Sapahar Sadar UP member Jagannath Debnath and UP member Delwar Hossain received certificates and certificates for “Kovit-19 Union Parishad Gold Medal-2020” for their special contribution in combating corona virus.