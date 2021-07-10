Unique Ideas to Help You Celebrate the Sweet Occasion

World Chocolate Day has been celebrated every year on July 7, since 2009. Chocolates have this unique, almost magical ability to give you happiness with their delightful tastes. There’s hardly any momentous occasion that seems complete without chocolates. They simply heighten the happiness quotient, put a smile across people of almost all age groups.

There are so many ways we can relish these yummy chocolates and make any special occasion unique and enjoyable. If you’re keen to find out some unique Ideas for celebrating the sweet occasion, read ahead.

On the World Chocolate Day, we have compiled fabulous ideas to celebrate the lovely occasion:

Chocolicious Bouquet: A bouquet with flowers is common, try to gift your loved ones a bouquet with delicious chocolates to make the occasion unique and enjoyable.

Assortment of chocolates with a message: Make the occasion memorable by creating a personalized box or bag of myriad candies, cupcakes. You can add a sweet, thoughtful message (in a mason jar, a simple card) and send it to your near and dear ones to make the chocolate celebration heartwarming.

With homemade chocolates: Don your chef hat and whip up a mouth-watering dessert with your favorite chocolate at home. Get hold of a recipe of your choice online and you can make it with cocoa powder, milk or white chocolate, dark chocolate, and surprise your family with the scrumptious treat. What better way to indulge and immerse yourself in this World Chocolate Day celebration!

Pamper yourself with chocolate spa: Get yourself and your loved ones a chocolate spa treatment at home. This will be a stress buster, and a great way to usher in the joyous spirit of the World Chocolate Day event. Get hold of a chocolate spa kit, turn on some nice relaxing music of your choice and let yourself (family) rejuvenate with this spa.

Basically, chocolates are known to be antioxidant-rich, and possess theobromine that can help get rid of cellulite. The collagen, elastin present in them can tighten the skin and prevent or delay ageing.

Virtual chocolate party: Create your own chocolate-themed party, and have a virtual call with your friends, family and devour chocolates, to mark this beautiful occasion. Let the sweetness of chocolate permeate everyone’s life through this gesture of sending good vibes, and bonding over chocolates. With the pandemic raging around, it’s the safest and best way to celebrate, after all.

