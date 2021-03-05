UNICEF Renews Commitment with BTS’ LoveMyself Campaign to End Violence

UNICEF officially tweeted on Friday that they will renew commitment with the #BTSLoveMyself campaign championed by the Korean superpop band BTS. The band had started this campaign with UNICEF a few years back. The UN body wrote about how the campaign has helped “give hope” to people during the pandemic.

Their post reads, “@BTS_twt’s messages of solidarity have given hope to children and young people around the world during COVID-19. Today, we are proud to announce that we are renewing our joint commitment to creating a kinder, safer and more connected world. Are you with us? #BTSLoveMys”lf.”

The first step to creating a kinder world? Learning to love yourself.As we face the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, @bts_twt reflect on the importance of connection and self-acceptance. #BTSLoveMyself — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 4, 2021

The campaign was started as a sponsor to UNICEF global campaign #ENDviolence to support UNICEF in ending violence and neglect, as well as promoting self-esteem and well-being. BTS started Love Myself, an anti-violence campaign, in 2017. They partnered with the Korean and Japanese Committee of the Unicef for the project.

According to the terms of the deal, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment would support Unicef’s global campaign to raise a voice against violence against children through the #ENDviolence, through the LOVE MYSELF campaign. They will also donate some of the proceeds from the sales of the LOVE MYSELF products and LOVE YOURSELF album.