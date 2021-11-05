Unfair to judge us on two bad games: Ravindra Jadeja | Cricket News

.@imjadeja starred with the ball to set up #TeamIndia’s superb 8⃣-wicket win over Scotland & bagged the Man of the… https://t.co/VSvRNRa74S — BCCI (@BCCI) 1636131075000

Moments after completing a rout over Scotland on Friday night, Ravindra Jadeja claimed this Indian team shouldn’t be judged on two bad games because it was done in by dew in the first two games of the tournament.“This team has played some great cricket in the past two-three players. It shouldn’t be judged on two bad games. It can happen to any team in T20 cricket. We are in this position because the dew played a big role in the first two games where we bowled second. Dew is making it seem as if the first team to bat is playing on a different surface as to the chasing tea,” Jadeja said during the post-match press conference.

Captain Virat Kohli too reiterated the adverse effect dew had on his team in the matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

“These little things in T20 cricket (toss, conditions) matter and we’re glad to be back in our mojo,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“In the first innings, the ball is stopping and gripping a bit off the surface. In the second innings, dew makes the track flat and batters then find it very easy. When you are batting first on these tracks, we are not getting the starts we are used to and when the start is bad, it becomes difficult to comeback in middle overs. For that, winning the toss becomes important, batting second becomes important,” Jadeja remarked.

Kohli said they wanted to restrict Scotland to “100-120 max”.

“But we restricted them to a total that allowed us to leapfrog everyone else. We spoke about finishing in the 8-10 over bracket. You don’t want to go in with six-and-a-half or a seven-and-half run mark because then you’re doing too much. We gave that bracket and allowed them to get that momentum.”