UNESCO and Netflix Collaborate To Celebrate India’s Varied Cultural Heritage

From searching how to make sweets online to themed birthday cakes, the character of the Mighty Little Bheem has authentically captured India’s culture through the adventures from cooking Pongal to flying kites in his village, since its premiere in 2019. Now, Netflix and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) have announced coming together to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage through the homegrown series.

Over the next year, a series of fun short videos themed ‘One Country, Incredible Diversity’ will shine a light on India’s cultural journey, including monuments, living heritage, performing arts, social practices, rituals and festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali and Holi. UNESCO seeks to encourage the identification, protection, and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity, they announced.

The short videos to be released on UNESCO New Delhi’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages, will demonstrate how cultural history enriches people’s everyday lives by covering everything from food and traditions to languages and storytelling.

The first video was released ahead of the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), a day that brings the entire country together.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, tells IANSlife: “We are excited to partner with UNESCO to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage through our beloved preschool animated series, Mighty Little Bheem. At Netflix, we want to make stories that are compelling, meaningful, memorable and resonate around the world for authentic representation of their respective cultures.”

Eric Falt, Director and UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, adds, “We are pleased to partner with Netflix to take you through a journey of India’s rich cultural diversity. In today’s interconnected world, culture’s power to transform societies is clear. Its diverse manifestations — from our cherished historic monuments and museums to traditional practices and contemporary art forms — they all enrich our everyday lives in countless ways.”

The series is created by Green Gold Animation

