UK Study Shows Covid-19 Badly Affected Mental Health of 86% Youth

The novel coronavirus pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill. Everything — from the daily life of normal citizens to the economies of major world powers — collapsed and now the efforts are on to bring them back to their feet. However, there’s more to this pandemic than meets the eye. It has also caused a serious decline in the mental health of many, but especially the youth. People who have lost their jobs or students who have unfortunately not been able to continue their studies have been affected the most.

According to a report published in Amar Ujala, a survey conducted by the UK Health Foundation says that 86% of the youth aged 22 to 26 believe that mental health has been badly affected due to the worldwide distress created by the virus.

According to the survey, the youth are experiencing severe frustration since they were prevented from achieving things that their educational qualifications and professional experience permitted. The same 86 per cent of the youth think that their life was also affected due to lack of networking and contact with the right people. Among the respondents, 73 per cent of the youth believe that people with contacts were able to land a job even during the pandemic.

According to the survey, 4 of 5 youths i.e. 80 per cent of them were suffering from problems related to mental health. Around 69 per cent, meaning 7 of the 10 youths, say that it is extremely difficult to receive treatment for mental health now in comparison to the pre-pandemic era.

Sadly, the situation remains critical, with the youth believing that it’s getting more and more difficult for people to save the jobs that they already have. At least 54% of those interviewed say that they are compelled to take up contract jobs under compulsion, while 35 per cent believe that it is difficult to get a secure and good job in the next 6 months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here