UEFA EURO 2020 Points Table and Standings | Football News

UEFA EURO runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, with 11 host cities staging the 51 fixtures and a total of 24 countries will vie for the coveted trophy. It is the 16th UEFA European Championship, the quadrennial football championship of Europe organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).
|GROUP A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|POINTS
|Italy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Wales
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|1
|Turkey
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|GROUP B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|POINTS
|Belgium
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Russia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|3
|Finland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|GROUP C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|POINTS
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Ukraine
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Austria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|North Macedonia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|GROUP D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|POINTS
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|GROUP E
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|POINTS
|Slovakia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sweden
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|GROUP F
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|POINTS
|Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0