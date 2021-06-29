UEFA EURO 2020, England vs Germany Live Score: England face Germany in Euro 2020 blockbuster

LIVE NOW

England can avenge decades of hurt at the hands of Germany when they face their old rivals in a blockbuster Euro 2020 last-16 clash on Tuesday after the tournament was rocked by France’s stunning exit. Gareth Southgate’s side hosts Germany at Wembley in what is England’s biggest match on home turf for 25 years. Check all the live updates of team news, lineup, head to head stats of UEFA EURO 2020 seventh pre-quarterfinal between England and Germany on Times of India.Read Less

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Jun 29, 2021, 20:13:58 IST