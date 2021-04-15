Uber expects employees to spend at least three days a week at the office

Internal company data showed that two-thirds ofemployees prefer a mix of working from the office and from home, Krishnamurthy added.

andwill both reopen their San Francisco Bay Area headquarters at limited capacity in the coming weeks, whilereportedly started allowing workers back as early as last May.

Uber last month opened the doors of its new campus in San Francisco’s Mission Bay, which finished construction during the pandemic. The office initially opened at 20% capacity, with employees allowed to return on a voluntary basis.

The ride-hailing firm has around 3,500 employees in the Bay Area and more than 22,000 worldwide. Employees who have gone remote will be required to return to their pre-pandemic location by September 13, the company said.

Twitter TWTR Krishnamurthy also addressed why Uber workers aren’t being given the option of staying permanently remote, like their peers atand Facebook.

“Why didn’t we make a more radical shift? It ultimately comes down to the kind of company we want to be,” she said. “Our business also exists in the real world, on the streets of thousands of cities, and it’s important we stay connected to the places we serve.”