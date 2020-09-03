Typhoon Maysak: Japan Coast Guard searches for missing ship with 43 sailors and 5,800 cows aboard

The Gulf Livestock 1 transmitted a distress signal early Wednesday when it was about 185 kilometers (115 miles) west of Amami Oshima island, about midway between Okinawa and Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost main island.

The area in the East China Sea was being battered by the powerful typhoon, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane with winds of at least 130 mph, at the time the ship went missing.

The rescued sailor was found late Wednesday, after more than half a day in the water. He was in good condition, the Coast Guard said.

The 133.6-meter-long (438 foot) ship, crewed by 39 Filipinos, two New Zealanders and two Australians, was sailing from Napier, New Zealand, to Tangshan, China, according to the authorities in Japan, New Zealand and Australia.