Types, Symptoms and Risk Factors For High Blood Pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a leading health issue currently and according to the Pan America Health Organization, more than 30 per cent of the world’s population is dealing with it. If we convert it to numbers that is more than 1 billion people. There is also a great lack of awareness about the problem and people often ignore the initial signs and symptoms of hypertension leading to bigger heart and kidney problems among others.

To tackle this, The World Hypertension League observes May 17 as World Hypertension Day with an aim to increase awareness about the issue its types, symptoms and risk factors involved.

Types of Hypertension

There are primarily two hypertension types based on the cause of their origin. For 95 per cent of people dealing with high blood pressure, the cause of their hypertension is not known and is called essential or primary hypertension. For those whose cause behind hypertension can be found, the condition is called secondary hypertension.

Essential Hypertension: People dealing with essential hypertension do not show any major symptoms but may experience frequent headaches, tiredness or nose bleeds. Essential is diagnosed after a doctor notices that your blood pressure is high on three or more visits and eliminates all other causes of hypertension.

Secondary Hypertension: The most common cause behind secondary hypertension is an abnormality in the arteries supplying blood to the kidney. Diseases and tumours of the adrenal glands, hormone abnormalities, thyroid disease, obstruction during sleep, and too much salt or alcohol in the diet are the other causes of this type of hypertension.

Additionally, there are 3 more types of hypertensions: Isolated Systolic, Malignant, and Resistant

Symptoms

Hypertension is a major reason behind many heart problems and can even cause a heart attack. So, it’s very important to identify the symptoms initially. Symptoms such as severe headaches, nosebleed, fatigue or confusion, vision problems, chest pain, difficulty breathing, irregular heartbeat, blood in the urine, pounding in your chest, neck, or ears can be indicators of the problem of hypertension.

Risk Factors

Your regular lifestyle affects your risk of hypertension and you look to adapting to a healthier lifestyle to cut the risk. An unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, obesity, alcohol and tobacco consumption increase your risk to the problem of hypertension.

Apart from these factors your genetic, family history, age, sex also affect your risk.

