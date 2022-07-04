Two RNB members arrested for ticket blackmail

Rajib Sharma, Chattogram Bureau: RAB-7 has arrested two members of the Railway Security Force (RNB) for allegedly being involved in ticket black-marketing at the Chattogram Railway Station in the port city. They were caught red-handed trying to sell tickets worth Tk 348 for Tk 1,000. They were detained from behind the Chattogram station on Sunday (July 3) at 10:30 pm with nine tickets for the Dhaka-bound train.

The detainees are Rabiul Islam and Imran Hossain.

Confirming the matter, RAB-7 Commander Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf said the two members were black-marketing tickets ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha procession. After surveillance, they were handcuffed while selling tickets.

It is to be mentioned that the railway authorities have started selling advance tickets from July 1 ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Advance tickets for July 7 are being sold on Monday (July 4).