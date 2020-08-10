Twitter’s rumored interest in buying TikTok sparks stock rally

The stock was up just 1.5% by midday, but the broader Nasdaq stock index had fallen by nearly 1%.

Microsoft MSFT Last week,said it’s pushing forward with talks to acquire TikTok following a conversation between CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump. The transaction could be complicated and difficult to accomplish. And Microsoft has in recent years shifted its strategy away from consumers toward businesses.

A deal would create a new structure in which Microsoft would own and operate TikTok services in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. As part of the agreement, Microsoft said it would ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users would be transferred to and remain in the US.